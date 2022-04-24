Kris Jenner opens up about losing baby: ‘My body didn’t listen to me’







Kris Jenner has spoken of his tragic 1994 abortion as he explained in a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian that her body was “completely closed.”

Kris Jenner made a candid confession about suffering a miscarriage after the IVF procedure, which her daughter Kourtney is currently undergoing. The mother of the Kardashian sisters honestly rolled out about her experiences at that moment.

According to Chris, she perfectly understands what her daughter Courtney is going through now, who is trying to conceive a child with the help of IVF. Jenner revealed that before Kendall was born, she suffered a miscarriage. “I was constantly depressed. Bruce could not calm me down and did not know how to help. My body did not obey me: I wanted to get up but continued to lie down; I wanted to stop but continued to walk. It was very hard for me,” she said.

Chris shared that her close friend Nicole Brown helped her survive the terrible tragedy. “Before I got pregnant with Kendall, I had a miscarriage. I was in my third month. If it wasn’t for Nicole, I don’t know what would have happened to me,” she added. According to Jenner, a friend instilled in her a love of sports.

“I have never run before. But Nicole promised that if I started training, I would definitely get pregnant again. I had no choice because I really wanted more children,” said Chris.

By the way, now the daughter of Chris, Roots, also has problems. She and Travis Barker can’t have a baby. They are working on this together with doctors and are now undergoing IVF. Kourtney Kardashian has been taking hormonal drugs that significantly affect her condition for a long time. According to her, hormones literally led her to menopause.







Source link