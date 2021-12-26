Korean fried chicken becomes topic of debate after critic Hwang Kyo-ik rails against ‘tasteless’ meat







It’s no secret that South Korea loves its chicken: when fried and paired with beer it’s known as chimaek, which is hugely popular both at home and abroad, while roast chicken is thought to be the nation’s favourite festive takeaway dish – often outselling the runner-up, pizza, at Christmastime by about three to one.So when Korean food critic Hwang Kyo-ik took aim at the country’s chickens recently – saying in a series of Facebook posts that they were slaughtered too young, rendering their meat…







Source link