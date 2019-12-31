close
Korean Air boss Cho Won-tae, brother of ‘nut rage’ heiress, injures mum in Christmas Day feud over power control

Cho Won-tae, the chairman of Korean Air and brother of the woman behind the infamous “nut rage” scandal, has apologised this week for getting into a fight with his mother on Christmas Day.According to local reports, Cho, 43, visited his mother, Lee Myung-hee, to celebrate the festive season at her house, where he also discussed the future of the family business.During the conversation, he reportedly blew up and went on a rampage, leaving his mother with cuts on her arm. Cho was believed to have…



