ASIAN (B) Körber set to roll out the largest deployment of autonomous mobile robots in Australia and New Zealand for leading online retailer Catch Group ASIAN (B) by 4 views Google +

Pinterest





Intellasia East Asia News MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Catch Group, part of the Wesfarmers Group and one of Australia’s largest online retailers, has partnered with Körber to deploy autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) a…



Source link

previous article Simon Kish Joins Impact 21 as New Principal Consultant for Retail and…