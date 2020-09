Kongsberg Geospatial and Vricon, a Maxar company, have integrated their technologies to improve UAS mission safety in urban environments in a webinar hosted by AUVSI.

(PRWeb September 04, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/kongsberg_geospatial_integrates_the_worlds_highest_resolution_globally_available_3d_terrain_data_with_uas_ground_control_station/prweb17374002.htm





Source link