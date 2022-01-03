Kodak Black Has Been Arrested – Check Out What Happened







Kodak Black has been just arrested. Check out all the available details about what happened.

according to South Florida’s @SunSentinel, #KodakBlack was arrested earlier today in Pompano Beach due to trespassing but has since bonded out and been released from Broward Jail. No other details are available at this time.

Someone said: ‘He better call Joe Byron and tell him he was trippin,’ and a commenter said: ‘I read this wrong thought it said he passed away my heart dropped.’



A commenter posted this: ‘for trespassing doe ? in his area where he grew up ? like what,’ and more people hopped in the comments and had something to say about the latest events involving Kodak Black.

Back in October, it was revealed that Kodak Black and Supa Cindy hosted an event for breast cancer patients and survivors. The fans could not be prouder, and they made sure to show this online as well.

‘If it’s one thing #KodakBlack is going to do, it’s giving back to his community! Yesterday alongside radio personality, #SupaCindy they hosted an event at Ives Estates Park in Miami to spotlight over 20 women who are currently battling breast cancer or have beaten the disease. Women attending the event received wigs, cash gifts, and even a journal with a note from Kodak, according to @local10news,’ The Shade Room notes.

TSR continued and noted that Kodak spoke about the women at the event, saying, ‘I know they’ll appreciate it. I want to show these women they’re queens, they’re strong, and they’re going to get through it. Pray with them. We’re going to get through it together.’

‘It makes me continue to fight. It encourages me to go through this journey, continue through this journey, and it encourages me to be a witness to other people that we all can survive,’ said Taressa.

Somoene said: ‘One thing about Kodak, he’s most definitely a philanthropist and I love to see it,’ and a commenter said: ‘Proud of Kodak for giving back. A lot of people don’t use their access to give back and help others. Salute.’







