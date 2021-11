The KOAMTAC KDC family of companion barcode scanners as well as the KOAMTAC SDK are fully compatible with the latest version of Apple iOS for iPhone and iPod touch.

(PRWeb November 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/koamtac_updates_bluetooth_barcode_scanners_and_sdk_for_full_compatibility_with_ios_15/prweb18294738.htm





Source link