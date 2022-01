The KDC80 is the successor to the widely popular KDC200 Barcode Scanner. The KDC80 is an overall improvement over the KDC200, featuring Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, an upgraded laser or CCD engine, and a…

(PRWeb January 15, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/koamtac_unveils_the_kdc80_a_new_and_powerful_entry_level_barcode_scanner/prweb18430855.htm





Source link