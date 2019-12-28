close
Koala stops cyclists to ask for water as Australia’s heatwave and bush fires continue

A desperate koala suffering in 40 degree-heat in Australia approached a group of cyclists to drink from a water bottle, according to media reports, as thousands of koalas are feared to have died from the intense heat and bush fires gripping the country, with the fire danger increasing on Saturday as temperatures soared.The cyclists near Adelaide saw the koala in the middle of the road and when they stopped, the koala approached them, appearing to ask for water, Anna Heusler told local media on…



