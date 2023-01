KnowBe4 to Offer $10,000 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and (ISC)2…





KnowBe4 partners with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to bolster women in cybersecurity for the fourth consecutive year

(PRWeb January 19, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/knowbe4_to_offer_10_000_women_in_cybersecurity_scholarship_and_isc2_certification_education_package/prweb19122794.htm





Source link