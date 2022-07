KiwiTech has launched its Web 3.0 Center of Excellence to focus on accelerating innovations in Web 3.0 and expanding the adoption of Blockchain technology among startups.

(PRWeb July 19, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/kiwitech_launches_web_3_0_center_of_excellence_to_empower_next_gen_blockchain_innovations/prweb18799031.htm





Source link