King Charles and Queen Camilla’s official coronation portraits released





The official portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla (Source: Royal Family/Instagram)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned in a grand coronation spectacle held in Westminster Abbey on May 6. Following the conclusion of the coronation weekend, which was marked by lunches, a star-studded concert, and several other events across the country, the official portraits from the coronation of the King and Queen have been released. They were taken by Hugo Burnand, a renowned British photographer, in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace after the crowning ceremony.

In the first portrait, King Charles can be seen in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The portrait shows him wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. King Charles III can be seen sitting on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs which, according to the official website, were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII.

“These throne chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and by His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year,” according to the royal family.

In the solo portrait of Queen Camilla, she can be seen standing in the Green Drawing Room, wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate.

A couple portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla was also released which shows the newly crowned King and Queen in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

In the final portrait, King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family, The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy, The Duke of Edinburgh.

This isn’t the first time that Burnand has taken official portraits of the royal family. In 2005, he took the wedding photographs of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and in 2011, took the official wedding photographs of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace.

Along with the portraits, King Charles also shared a note of thanks following the coronation. “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible,” he wrote.

He expressed gratitude to all those people who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties, and lunches, or by volunteering in communities. “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth,” he concluded.

