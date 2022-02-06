Kim Kardashian Responded After Kanye West’s Accusations About Their Daughter







Kim Kardashian is responding after Kanye West called her out for letting North use TikTok against his will. Check out the available details below.

‘Chile!! It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit a rough patch when it comes to their ongoing divorce,’ TSR said.

TSR continued and said: ‘Early Friday, Kanye took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of his daughter, #NorthWest’s latest TikTok video. In his caption, he said, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will.” He also made sure to tag Kim in his post so that his message was direct and clear.’

TSR also said: ‘It didn’t take too long until Kim clapped back with a response to Kanye. In a message shared to her Instagram story, Kim said, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than a TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes.’



Someone else said: ‘You put 4 kids in her stomach , took all the best from her, just to be running around town tonging down that white ting just to make her mad now. SAD & I take back all my respect I use to give you.’

A follower said: ‘All of that money and he wants to talk to social media instead of his own legal counsel. It’s the drama for me.’

Someone else said: ‘Kim taking care of all them kids while Kanye doing a world tour wit a knockoff.’

A fan said: ‘So we gone skip the part where she said he on his third lawyer.’







