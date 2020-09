KickFire now integrates with G2 to power additional company identification allowing their customers to discover more in-market buyers visiting their profiles and engaging with their content –…

(PRWeb September 08, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/kickfire_provides_company_identification_for_g2s_first_party_intent_platform/prweb17369553.htm





Source link