With a 65% layout, full metal body, double-gasket design, the Q2 is designed for a personalized experience and premium typing comfort

(PRWeb January 12, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/keychron_unveils_q2_a_fully_customizable_mechanical_keyboard_with_a_compact_layout_that_brings_typing_to_a_whole_new_level/prweb18429114.htm





Source link