Key legal documents requested from Prince Andrew to support alibi in sex assault case







Britain’s Prince Andrew has been asked to produce key documents to support an alibi that he did not have sex with an American accuser – including confirmation of a claim he did not sweat – in a case linked to a recent high-profile sex trafficking verdict against an acquaintance of his, Ghislaine Maxwell.Virginia Giuffre’s legal team has requested a wealth of information from Andrew’s lawyers as they investigate his BBC Newsnight interview when he said he was visiting a Pizza Express restaurant…







Source link