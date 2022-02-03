Kenya Moore’s Heart Is Breaking – She Is In Pain Following Tragic Events







Kenya Moore found out devastating news, and her heart is broken. Check out what she said on her social media account.

Kenya said: I’m devastated I just found out about My friend @chesliekryst passing I just don’t know what to say what to feel this is crazy. We were always texting and talking and in constant contact laughing and sharing. Literally I just spoke to her last week. She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can’t deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud. A true role model I looked up to HER! God please comfort her family the world has lost a truly special human being. I’m just so devastated.’



Someone else said: ‘I see so many people saying they spoke to her, but know one recognize the signs. I hope a full investigation is conducted…’

A commenter posted this: ‘ This really sad. We just never know what someone is dealing with,’ and a fan said: ‘You have my deepest sympathy. It’s hard losing a friend. If anyone out there is feeling depressed, please tell someone. Seek help. It is there for you.’

Someone else said: ‘May God cover and keep you, her family, and love ones in his Supernatural Peace,’ and one other fan posted this: ‘@kenya this has become an epidemic among the black community. I think we must now ask the “ are you okay” question in general passing… and be sincere. MANY are not okay. No matter the life status.’

