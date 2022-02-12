Kenya Moore Shows Off her Hourglass Figure In A New Video







Kenya Moore showed off her hourglass figure in a video that she shared on her social media account. Check out the clip below.

Somoene said: ‘Who’s shopping for a wedding dress?’ and a commenter posted this: ‘It’s the wedding dresses in the back for me.’

One other follower said: ‘Sheree is not playing with these girls ! Come on BAWDY !’ and a commenter said: ‘At least Sheree is not as bad as Hoesha but be careful Kenya you two look gorgeous.’



Someone else said: ‘Hahaha I love it! Get these little bloggers thinking they know everything when in reality they know nothing. I see no beef going on here #queens #RHOA14.’

One fan said: ‘@shereewhitfield I see you in your Spring/Summer early September Collection.’

Someone else said; ‘Anybody else thought it was going to be @marlohampton on the other end,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Look it’s the tattooed Sheree for me.. give it the Dem!!!’

A fan said; ‘So is sheree going to be back on housewives of atlanta.’

Kenya Moore found out devastating news, and her heart is broken. Check out what she said on her social media account.

Kenya said: I’m devastated I just found out about My friend @chesliekryst passing I just don’t know what to say what to feel this is crazy. We were always texting and talking and in constant contact laughing and sharing. Literally, I just spoke to her last week. She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can’t deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud. A true role model I looked up to HER! God please comfort her family the world has lost a truly special human being. I’m just so devastated.’

Someone else said: ‘I see so many people saying they spoke to her, but know one recognize the signs. I hope a full investigation is conducted…’







