Kenya Moore Impresses Fans With A Clip Featuring Her Daughter, Brooklyn Daly







Kenya Moore impressed her fans and followers with a clip that features her daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Check out the video that has fans in awe.

‘Bitcoin? Cash? Stock? Tough love lesson for @thebrooklyndaly when mommy says no. Shout out to @marshalls cashier who was a great sport.

Someone said: ‘Awww the baby said ” with YOU!!” love her Kenya!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘So crazy important to teach our children from a young age that they need to pay for what they want with their own money/hardwork. That mommy or someone else won’t always get them what they want when they want it. bravo Kenya!’



A commenter posted this: ‘“Mommy, I paid for it” was everything lol,’ and one toher follower said: ‘Wow, she’s so smart, sweet, and eloquent. Great job Mommy.’

One other follower said: ‘Omg! This is such a cute and teachable moment. I don’t know if I could have resist after all of this rainbow explaining money. Great language skills may I add. Way to go Brooklyn!’

A fan wrote this message: ‘Anyone else ready to cashapp Brooklyn so she can pay for this? Lord knows my kiddo would have seen the phone and immediately put out a plea to receive a cashapp. Lol.’

A fan said: ‘I like how she focused on what the cashier was saying at the end…grabs it off of the counter and goes “Mommy I paid for it!” Hey, she paid Kenya, she paid.’

Someone else said: ‘Well done@kenya you doing at great job teaching her No ,Parents need to know children get thoughts out the years and they don’t need something every time they go into different stores.’

In other recent news, Kenya Moore said that 2021 has been one of the best years of her life. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘This year has been one of the best years of my life. I took chances and bet on myself. Always bet on you! @imerickrobinson. Haircare: @kenyamoorehair available @sallybeauty,’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Let’s talk about how you are sitting so gracefully beautiful and stunning while at peace. This year has been amazing for sure, and I’m grateful to be your photographer Kenya. Let’s continue to soar and prosper in the new year.’







