Kensho announced the launch of its latest product, Kensho NERD, a cutting-edge machine learning system that unlocks the full potential of textual data by finding entities mentioned in documents,…

(PRWeb March 19, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/kensho_launches_new_text_analysis_product_kensho_nerd/prweb17792522.htm





Source link