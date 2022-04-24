





Kendrick Lamar to release a new album for the first time in four years

The rapper’s previous album, Damn, was released in 2017 and topped the Billboard 200 chart with 603,000 copies sold. Then the music critics The Village Voice Pazz called Damn the best album of the year.

Kendrick Lamar is the winner of several Grammy statuettes and the first non-jazz and non-classical musician in history to win the Pulitzer Prize.

Almost eight months after leaving Top Dawg Entertainment, Pulitzer Prize and two Grammy 2022 winner Kendrick Lamar have announced the release of his long-awaited album. The rapper shared the release date and title on social networks: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be his first full-length project since 2017 and will be released on May 13.

Rumors about Lamar’s new album have been circulating for more than two years. In the spring of 2020, the rapper’s plans for a big festival tour were canceled due to the pandemic, and already in August 2021, he announced that he would leave the label on which he released all his previous works. Last week, he retweeted the message, “Kendrick Lamar has officially retired,” sparking a new wave of discussion on social media.

Recall that the premiere of Kendrick Lamar’s fourth album, DAMN, took place on April 14, 2017. The album later won a Pulitzer Prize and won two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Album of the Year.

Lamar’s fans expected him to introduce new songs at the Super Bowl, but this did not happen. The rapper performed with a backup dancer and performed MAAD City and Alright.

The performance began with the dancers climbing out of cardboard boxes. The Super Bowl took place on February 14 at the Sou-Fi Stadium near Los Angeles. The Village Voice recognized Damn as the best album of 2017.







