Kata Containers Version 2.0 Ships with Rust Agent for Improved…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/kata_containers_version_2_0_ships_with_rust_agent_for_improved_security_performance_with_10x_footprint_reduction/prweb17480607.htm

Kata Containers 2.0 delivers significant improvements in observability and manageability for building secure container infrastructure