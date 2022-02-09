Kanye West Is Praying To See His Family Back Together And Kim Kardashian Also Has Something To Say About The Subject







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making a lot of headlines these days and the trend continues. It seems that both of them have something to say about the idea of family.

Check out some of their posts on social media below.

The Shade Room noted that ‘Kim and the West children—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—recently joined the #Vogue team for a magazine cover and spread! The reality television star and billionaire entrepreneur spoke about several topics, including co-parenting with estranged husband #KanyeWest. Kimmy made it clear that when it comes to the kiddos, parents should be on each other’s team.’

‘you could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’ Kim told Vogue. ‘Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.’



TSR also said: ‘Recently, Kim temporarily switched tones after Ye blasted her on social media saying North was given access to Tik Tok against his will. This came after several other social media blasts, including claims of being banned from Chicago’s party. Kim didn’t publicly respond at the time. However, after Ye’s recent comment, Kim released a statement via her Instagram Story.’

She wrote, ‘Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.’

Someone said: ‘My problem with this one, and y’all know despite the divorce drama & who side l’m really on, I still love Kim, but I just hate that US Vogue gets it wrong more times than right with BLACK AMERICAN WOMEN, but would put Kim in an Aaliyah skintone spray tan and have her look drop-dead gorgeous. Cause why is this Armenian Woman her kids complexion? And I don’t wanna hear no bullshit lighting excuses. She literally looks Ethiopian! This completely distracts us from the fact that they gave her a cover spread based on her going through a divorce in FEBRUARY! when they could’ve given the cover to anybody BLACK DURING BLACK HISTORY/FUTURE MONTH. But I digress. US VOGUE IS EXTREMELY TONEDEAF and the spread is fucking beautiful nonetheless.’



Check out what someone said about the pics in Vogue of Kim and the family: ‘How did we get in a place where SCOTT is the best and most likable man in this family??’

One other follower said: ‘Kanye how you gone let her do this to you and still want her back?’

A commenter posted this: ‘Lmaoo tomorrow he going to be out with that other wy-lady lol,’ and a follower said: ‘Awww you f*cked that up Ye Just pray at this point and wait.’







