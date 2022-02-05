Kanye West Addresses The Kidnapping Of His Daughter







Kanye West is addressing the kidnapping of his daughter. Check out the latest news on the issue to find out what happened.

‘The Wests exchanged some words this morning regarding their divorce, and it looks like #Kanye has some more things to get off his chest. In his initial post, Kanye claimed that his daughter North was active on TikTok “against his will”. #KimKardashian quickly responded, asking that their divorce be handled privately and Ye has returned with some serious allegations about his estranged wife. (SWIPE)’ Kanye captioned his post.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Someone said: ‘some situations need to stay off social media for the children man,’ and one other follower said: ‘This is so sad it’s playing out this way. I hope they are able to calm all this down for their babies.’

A follower posted this: ‘Bet y’all didn’t know billionaires got Baby mama/ baby Daddy issues too. Yall too damn rich to be arguing on IG.’

Someone posted this: ‘He sounds just upset about something. Hissy fit. Cause what are we going to do? How are we supposed to help? Just for you to apologize Next month. Didn’t he JUST want her back?’

Kanye West has some troubles with Kim Kardashian, according to the latest reports. It seems that he’s alleging the fact that Kim hid their daughter’s birthday party info. Check out the latest reports coming from The Shade Room below.

‘Ye is hurling some serious allegations at #KimKardashian on the day of their daughter Chicago’s birthday. Ye claims that despite him reaching out to multiple family members, no one will let him know where her party is today. He also says that will cause Chicago to think he wasn’t there for her and that’s far from the truth,’ TSR notes.

Someone said: ‘I did separate birthday parties with my parents growing up and I liked it too,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘You moved across the street from the letty. Just wait until they get home.’







Source link