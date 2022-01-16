Kandi Burruss’ Throwback Video Has Fans In Awe – They Miss Xscape’s Concerts







Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account in which Xscape is on stage. Check out the post that she shared that has people in awe.

Someone said: ‘Damn sure wasn’t getting hit walking down the road in those glow in the dark pajamas at night .. @kandi,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Oh my goodness I remember actually watching this on the Apollo. Traces Of My Lipstick… is a classic piece of art work… this literally brought back so many memories. Wow.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

One follower said: ‘ Love seeing y’all in concert when y’all came to New Orleans. One of my favorite groups!!!’ and a followe rposted this: ‘Go head Kandi Girl!!! Always loved u singing … including “when your not in the club don’t think I’m not” !!! Always and still is my girl.’

Someone else said: ‘Oh my goodness I remember actually watching this on the Apollo. Traces Of My Lipstick… is a classic piece of art work… this literally brought back so many memories. Wow.’

A fan said: ‘When are xscape doing this one good go around @kandi waiting for yall to come to England,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘you were amazing!’

Kandi Burruss had the best time with the family, while they were celebrating the birthday of Ace Wells Tucker. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account which includes some pics and clips from the celebration.

‘We had the time of our lives yesterday, celebrating my baby boy @acetucker!

Thank you @dazzlemeparties, @dartwars2u, @myfairsweets, @nancyscampcreek, @prosnapbooth, @creativeexperiencesinc, @dj_gnice, @riversideepicenter, @billybragg (cartoon character design of Ace), James Smith (balloons characters), @mozepd (gift boxes), @facetyme_atl (personalized treats), @hotlantasigns & my team at KKE for bringing @acetucker’s dream of a nerf party come true!’ she captioned her post.







Source link