Kandi Burruss Spent The Time Of Her Life During The Birthday Weekend Of Her Son, Ace Wells Tucker







Kandi Burruss had the best time with the family, while they were celebrating the birthday of Ace Wells Tucker. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account which includes some pics and clips from the celebration.

‘We had the time of our lives yesterday, celebrating my baby boy @acetucker!

Thank you @dazzlemeparties, @dartwars2u, @myfairsweets, @nancyscampcreek, @prosnapbooth, @creativeexperiencesinc, @dj_gnice, @riversideepicenter, @billybragg (cartoon character design of Ace), James Smith (balloons characters), @mozepd (gift boxes), @facetyme_atl (personalized treats), @hotlantasigns & my team at KKE for bringing @acetucker’s dream of a nerf party come true!’ she captioned her post.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

Someone said: ‘Beautiful family and Happy birthday, Ace Tucker,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Todd and Ralph having more fun than the kids Happy birthday ,Ace.’

One fan said: ‘Coolest party ever! My son who is 6 is obsessed with nerf guns!!

Happy birthday to you kiddo!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘That looks fun. What kind of NERF guns are those?’

A commenter wrote this: ‘Looks like the adults were more excited. This is a cool theme my sons would live this,’ and a follower said: ‘Ik where is riley my handsome IG nephew Ace enjoyed.’

A few days ago, we were revealing that Kandi Burruss ‘ son is six years old and his proud mom is celebrating via socialmedia as well. Check out the video that she shared on her IG account along with the message.

‘My little superstar @acetucker turned 6 today!!!! He has brought me so much joy since he came into this world. He’s smart, athletic,loving, caring, he has a great sense of humor, & the list goes on! Everybody give my baby boy some bday love!’ Kandi said.

Also, Kandi Burruss shared a 2021 Year End Review video on her YouTUbe account. Check it out here.

‘I’m late posting this but check it out! I shared a few things you may not know. It’s up now on my Youtube page KandiOnline,’ Kandi wrote.

Someone said: ‘Glad it wasn’t too bad & you got through it! Happy New Year!’ and a follower said: ‘So Happy For You Sweetheart You Made It.’







Source link