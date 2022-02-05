Kandi Burruss Spends Fun Times With Kenya Moore And Monyetta Shaw







Kandi Burruss spent some quality time with her BFFs, Kenya Moore and Monyetta Shaw. Check out the photos that she dropped on her social media account below.

Someone said: ‘Nice outfit. Plus, thank you for what you’re doing this month and throughout the year,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘@kandi You been hanging with @monyettashaw a lot is she a friend on the show of ROHA?’

A follower said: ‘Umm @kandi what are you drinking in ATL that got you aging BACKWARDS. Please Bottle it and sell it at the #OLG so I can buy it.’

Someone else said: ‘For some reason I also think about the one housewives, where you said if they serve anything that starts tar tar and your hungry that’s a nar nar for you.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

One follower posted this: ‘I have been trying to send u a hoodie from my son’s brand for almost a year now. NO REPLY.’

Someone else said: ‘Respect Persebaya, bermain tanpa pergantian pemain,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘you are some fine ladies.’

Kandi went out with the Frosts to celebrate Kirk Frost ‘s birthday. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘About last night! We all came out to celebrate our brother @frost117’s bday! He says this next year is all about balance. Work hard yes but make time to enjoy with family & friends. Plenty of vacays coming this year! Everybody give @frost117 some birthday love!’ Kandi said.

Kandi said that her son, Ace Wells Tucker made her feel really old with the help of a CD. Check out what he did below.

‘My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!’ Kandi said.

Also, Kandi was proudly celebrating the birthday of her cousin. Check out her post below.

‘I can’t let the day end without saying Happy Birthday to my cousin @ulovjess! I love you & I hope your bday was awesome! Everybody give @ulovjess some bday love!’ Kandi captioned her post.







