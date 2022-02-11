Kandi Burruss Shows Love To People How Appreciated Her During Black History Month







Kandi Burruss is showing people who appreciated her during Black History Month love. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Thank you @thisiscertified for showing me love during #BlackHistoryMonth! Everyone go to @thisiscertified’s page & show them some love!’ Kandi said.

Someone said: ‘Definitely a mogul! They need to give you the respect that you deserve,’ and someone else said: ‘Excuse kandi. Deer kandi we need secret contact message pardon our respect excuse no more excuse please please pardon.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Love u @kandi, Iv been a tru fan since ur Xscape days, Have followed ur career up to the now…’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

A fan said: ’10 years ago Whitney Houston pass away and u wrote a song for her. That’s black history.’

A follower posted this message: ‘Kandi is aging backwards! She got that Benjamin Button disease.’

Not too long ago, we revealed that Kandi spent some quality time with her BFFs, Kenya Moore and Monyetta Shaw . Check out the photos that she dropped on her social media account below.

Someone said: ‘Nice outfit. Plus, thank you for what you’re doing this month and throughout the year,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘@kandi You been hanging with @monyettashaw a lot is she a friend on the show of ROHA?’

Kandi went out with the Frosts to celebrate Kirk Frost ‘s birthday. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘About last night! We all came out to celebrate our brother @frost117’s bday! He says this next year is all about balance. Work hard yes but make time to enjoy with family & friends. Plenty of vacays coming this year! Everybody give @frost117 some birthday love!’ Kandi said.

Kandi said that her son, Ace Wells Tucker made her feel really old with the help of a CD. Check out what he did below.

‘My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!’ Kandi said.







Source link