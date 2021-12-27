Kandi Burruss Shares Photos Featuring Her Daughters Ahead Of NYE







Kandi Burruss shared some new pics featuring her daughters and fans are simply in awe. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account.

‘@kandi You meant where my “does” at?!!! #femaledeer #pun #merrychristmas,’ someone said. A commenter posted this: ‘Kayla is so beautiful in these photos.’

Someone else said: ‘Wow y’all grow gorgeous especially Todd’s daughter,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘…From front to back are you feeling that? Put one hand up and repeat that” my bad y’all cute tho.’

A follower said: ‘Blaze looking at her daddy with that pretty smile YALL look amazing,’ and someone else posted this: ‘They right there checking for ya!! BEAUTIFUL PIC.’



Someone else said: ‘Kandi looks like Riley and Kalea’s mom! Todd must have a type!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Zammmm they all look like 3 beautiful sisters. Happy Holidays. Beautiful family.’

Kandi Burruss shared some gorgeous pics on her social media account featuring her family. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account here.

Someone said: ‘you and your family look amazing, Kandi!’ and more followers agreed and praised them all.

Kandi Burruss misses the good old days when life was safe outside. Check out the emotional post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘This popped up in my memories. This was a few years ago when it was still safe to be out! The good old days, oh how I miss them!’ Kandoi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I know one thing…. If you post ONE more memory anything and I don’t pop up, I’m taking it personally!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘I know right we want safe days back. love u Kandi.’

Recently, we revealed that Kandi Burruss has fans cheering for her following her latest IG post. Check out what she shared on her social media account.

Kandi’s fans continue to send her love and support via the comments.







