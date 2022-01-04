Kandi Burruss Shares 2021 Year End Review Video – See It Here







Kandi Burruss shared a 2021 Year End Review video on her YouTUbe account. Check it out here.

‘I’m late posting this but check it out! I shared a few things you may not know. It’s up now on my Youtube page KandiOnline,’ Kandi wrote.

Someone said: ‘Glad it wasn’t too bad & you got through it! Happy New Year!’ and a follower said: ‘So Happy For You Sweetheart You Made It.’

A follower posted this: ‘Glad that is your testimony, I have been in the hospital since Christmas Eve It has been horrible. Trusting GOD.’



Someone else said: ‘So you had covid twice @kandi? Starting last year then in mid December?’

A fan said: ‘Why haven’t you celebrities acknowledge mayor bottoms send off I only see celebrities endorse when is popular just a question I was thinking.’

Someone else said: ‘Thank you for sharing these highlights with us all, Kandi!! Wishing you and your sweet family a very happy and blessed New Year!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Yesss I watched envy and keeping up with the joneses and I loved them both!! I watch them both multiple times!! and I have them recorded so I can watch them anytime I want!!’

A fan said: ‘f there is anyone out there as a celebrity I can truly say I admire it’s her. I’m a whole 41-year-old woman and it’s not many celebrities that peeks my interest but this woman does.’

She has her hand in everything and is a hard worker. She is so humble and real. I take my hair I mean hat off to her.’

Kandi Burruss made fans’ day with a video that she shared on her social media account. Check it out here.

‘ 5 of my #FavoriteFive reels of 2021 starting with two of my favorite ladies @kandi is always down for me and @lorensharice’s shenanigans! and I love it lol.’

Someone said: ‘I love y’all and I feel like I’m low-key a member of the family…’ and a commenter said: ‘ @kandi is your bracelet an Apple Watch that Momma Joyce made.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Hey Kandi beautiful woman loving your vibe bless’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Clueless! That’s Still One Of My Favorite Movies.’







