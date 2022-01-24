





Kandi Burruss is proudly celebrating the birthday of her cousin. Check out her post below.

‘I can’t let the day end without saying Happy Birthday to my cousin @ulovjess! I love you & I hope your bday was awesome!

Everybody give @ulovjess some bday love!’ Kandi captioned her post.



Someone said: ‘Birthday may you continue your healthy and happy life enjoy your Birthday,’ and one other follower said: ‘Happy Birthday @ulovjess from Granny’s Village.’

One other followe rposted this: ‘ happy birthday to your cousin I hope all her wishes come true! You both are stunning, beautiful pics!’

Someone else said: ‘Awww I think this is the cousin I made the wedding and grooms cake for!! Her wedding was at Atl metro college!! I met your mom and aunts that day!! Happy birthday to her!!’

A fan said: ‘This on your mom side of the family @kandi ?’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Happiest of birthdays many blessings be upon you in your season of celebration.’

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother out there. She shared a video on her social media account featuring her son impersonating MLK. Check out the clip below.

‘Thank you #DrMartinLutherKingJr for the sacrifices you made to bring about change.

My son @acetucker was #DrMartinLutherKingJr in his Black History play last year. So I decided to post it again on #MLKDay. He spoke part of his speech in mandarin,’ Kandi captioned her post.

One other follower posted this: ‘I look upon this day as being a joyous one and a sad why you say well a joyous day because this day is when all blacks and other groups are together for a little but sad because we still have not progressed much further than we have or further than Dr. Kings speech.’

Someone else said: ‘God bless Ace. When he got older and watch this he is going to be like mommy why did you take that pic. I already know he did a great job.’







