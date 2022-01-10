Kandi Burruss Is Looking For Great People To Add To Her Team







Kandi Burruss is looking for some great people to add to her team. Check out her message that was posted on her social media account.

‘I’m looking for some great people to add to my team. All info is on the flyer,’ Kandi captioned her post.



Someone said: ‘And @whitneywildrose had the AUDACITY to leave @kandi out of a conversation about entrepreneurship in the housewives franchises! Girl, bye!’

One fan said: ‘If there is one thing I love about @kandi, is that she is definitely going create opportunities for others to benefit and grow from.’

Someone else said; ‘Be on the look out for @the.elevatedculture in that email,’ and one other follower said: ‘you are an amazing woman.”

Kandi also shared the following photo and fans are in awe.

‘Oh my so those three against Marlo Sheree and the newbie,’ and one other follower said: ‘So is it Kenya, Kandi, and Drew vs Marlo, Sheree, and Sanya.’

Someone else said: ‘I heard Drew was telling the truth about the prophet. is she back in Kenya’s hood graces?’

Kandi Burruss shared some gorgeous pics on her social media account featuring her family. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account here.

Someone said: ‘you and your family look amazing, Kandi!’ and more followers agreed and praised them all.

Kandi Burruss misses the good old days when life was safe outside. Check out the emotional post that she shared on her social media account below.



‘This popped up in my memories. This was a few years ago when it was still safe to be out! The good old days, oh how I miss them!’ Kandoi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I know one thing…. If you post ONE more memory anything and I don’t pop up, I’m taking it personally!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘I know right we want safe days back. love u Kandi.’







