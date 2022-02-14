Kandi Burruss Is Having The Best Time With Her BFFs And Fans Are Here For The Ladies







Kandi Burruss is having the best time with her BFFs and her fans and followers are here for this. Check out the latest reports about the RHOA star here.

‘I’m so excited for y’all to see #LineSisters on @lifetimetv tonight! My girls @drewsidora @letoyaluckett @tarhondajay & @kierrasheard did their thing! The movie is so good. Watch it tonight at 8pm EST & let me know what you think!’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Kandi I loved the way you support everyone. Your friends, black own business, etc.’

A commenter posted this: ‘@kandi Love how you support your friends. That’s a blessing and why God will continue to bless you.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

One other follower said that: ‘Ive always loved @kandiburnuss because she’s so inspirational, works hard, supportive and yet so down to earth.’

A follower said: ‘Kandy that’s why you’re blessed I just love you you support everyone friends and family.’

Kandi Burruss is showing people who appreciated her during Black History Month love. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Thank you @thisiscertified for showing me love during #BlackHistoryMonth! Everyone go to @thisiscertified’s page & show them some love!’ Kandi said.

Someone said: ‘Definitely a mogul! They need to give you the respect that you deserve,’ and someone else said: ‘Excuse kandi. Deer kandi we need secret contact message pardon our respect excuse no more excuse please please pardon.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Love u @kandi, Iv been a tru fan since ur Xscape days, Have followed ur career up to the now…’

Not too long ago, it’s been revealed that Kandi went out with the Frosts to celebrate Kirk Frost’s birthday. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘About last night! We all came out to celebrate our brother @frost117’s bday! He says this next year is all about balance. Work hard yes but make time to enjoy with family & friends. Plenty of vacays coming this year! Everybody give @frost117 some birthday love!’ Kandi said.







Source link