Kandi Burruss Invites Fans To Watch Kandi Online On YouTube







Kandi Burruss invited her fans and follwoers to watch her show Kandi Online on YouTube. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘If you want to laugh, smile, or need to bring your spirits up… Watch KandiOnline on Youtube! I’ll be posting some fun ones this week,’ Kandi said.

Someone posted this: ‘That dance was too cute! We all have food that makes us bust out the movies! Mine are Garlic parmesan wings from A-Town Wings and Pizza from Domino’s.’



A follwoer said: ‘One thing I knoww YOU GONNA EAT…. Speaking of eating I am waiting on our lunch or dinner date honey ‼️’

A commenter posted: ‘All I ever wanted to do was have a chance despite my body I feel like cause I don’t have the perfect body I won’t make it as a rapper are actress , can y’all atleast check me out and show a lil support !’

Someone else said: ‘Yesssss she may be small ‘oooowh’ but her empire keeps on growin,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘You have came out to be the most realistic and relatable between all the bravo shows. Im officially team Kandi. That’s where I’m going to be. These other women are just as fake. Keep keeping it real. Love you.’

Kandi Burruss said that her son, Ace Wells Tucker made her feel really old with the help of a CD. Check out what he did below.

‘My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!’ Kandi said.

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother out there. She shared a video on her social media account featuring her son impersonating MLK.

‘Thank you #DrMartinLutherKingJr for the sacrifices you made to bring about change. My son @acetucker was #DrMartinLutherKingJr in his Black History play last year. So I decided to post it again on #MLKDay. He spoke part of his speech in mandarin,’ Kandi captioned her post.







