Kandi Burruss Goes Out With The Frosts To Celebrate Kirk’s Birthday







Kandi Burruss went out with the Frosts to celebrate Kirk Frost’s birthday. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘About last night! We all came out to celebrate our brother @frost117’s bday! He says this next year is all about balance. Work hard yes but make time to enjoy with family & friends. Plenty of vacays coming this year! Everybody give @frost117 some birthday love!’ Kandi said.

Someone said: ‘Tell Kirk and his three earrings I said happy birthday.’ A commenter posted this: ‘Happy Birthday! I pray that God will bless him with many many more.’

Someone else posted: ‘Happy Birthday May God Bless Him With Many More.’



A follower posted this: ‘Happy birthday Kirk !!! @frost117 wishing you and your beautiful family the best of everything!!’

Someone else said: ‘Happy birthday @frost117 my Aquarius friend we the best!! Enjoy your birthday.’

Another follower posted this message: ‘Kandi you look beautiful not to mention snatched.’

Kandi Burruss said that her son, Ace Wells Tucker made her feel really old with the help of a CD. Check out what he did below.

‘My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!’ Kandi said.

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother out there. She shared a video on her social media account featuring her son impersonating MLK.

‘Thank you #DrMartinLutherKingJr for the sacrifices you made to bring about change. My son @acetucker was #DrMartinLutherKingJr in his Black History play last year. So I decided to post it again on #MLKDay. He spoke part of his speech in mandarin,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss is proudly celebrating the birthday of her cousin. Check out her post below.

‘I can’t let the day end without saying Happy Birthday to my cousin @ulovjess! I love you & I hope your bday was awesome! Everybody give @ulovjess some bday love!’ Kandi captioned her post.







