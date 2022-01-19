Kandi Burruss Could Not Be Prouder Of Her Son, Ace Wells Tucker – He Is Impersonating MLK







Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother out there. She shared a video on her social media account featuring her son impersonating MLK. Check out the clip below.

‘Thank you #DrMartinLutherKingJr for the sacrifices you made to bring about change.

My son @acetucker was #DrMartinLutherKingJr in his Black History play last year. So I decided to post it again on #MLKDay. He spoke part of his speech in mandarin,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Beautiful, next year consider sharing this message and tribute on his actual D.O.B January 15, 2022.’



One other follower posted this: ‘I look upon this day as being a joyous one and a sad why you say well a joyous day because this day is when all blacks and other groups are together for a little but sad because we still have not progressed much further than we have or further than Dr. Kings speech.’

Someone else said: ‘God bless Ace. When he got older and watch this he is going to be like mommy why did you take that pic. I already know he did a great job. Thank you kandi for sharing Ace pic on this great day.’

One followe rposted this: ‘Salvation is after my family, their family, and your family. A birthday comment must stirred up myth beliefs. Tyler after them. I sense this in the spirit. God said you have to love people. Liking depends on the person and your choice. I love and like them as ministers of the gospel and marriage ministry of God’s kingdom. It’s easy for people to think the worst about you without knowing your heart of Jesus. God said in scripture know those you labor amongst. Though I haven’t labored amongst them physically. My postings of holy scriptures should speak for itself. I’m a advocate for Christ against sin. Kandi he’s such a joy to hear his role on Martin Luther King. I never met King. And I have held a love in my heart for his work, courage, and faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ.’

Lots of people flooded Kandi’s comments section with love for her son and MLK as well.







