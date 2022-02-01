Kandi Burruss Celebrates Black History Month







Kandi Burruss is celebrating Black History month, and she has fans and followers excited on social media. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.

‘February is #BlackHistoryMonth! Every day during the month of February, I would like to Highlight a black-owned business. If you would like for your business to be recognized please tag your business below!’ Kandi captioned her post.

Lots of fans and followers hopped in the comments to drop their info about businesses that they own.



Not too long ago, we were revealing that Kandi Burruss said that her son, Ace Wells Tucker, made her feel really old with the help of a CD. Check out what he did below.

‘My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!’ Kandi said.

Someone said: ‘But I’m impressed with the vocabulary!!! Go ‘head and express yourself, Young King!’

A commenter posted this: ‘Tell Ace thanks and just walk away don’t need that energy this morning,’ and a follower said: ‘He has definitely been bitten by the music bug now. Wait until he discovers the VHS.’

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother out there. She shared a video on her social media account featuring her son impersonating MLK.

‘Thank you #DrMartinLutherKingJr for the sacrifices you made to bring about change. My son @acetucker was #DrMartinLutherKingJr in his Black History play last year. So I decided to post it again on #MLKDay. He spoke part of his speech in mandarin,’ Kandi captioned her post.

One other follower posted this: ‘I look upon this day as being a joyous one and a sad why you say well a joyous day because this day is when all blacks and other groups are together for a little but sad because we still have not progressed much further than we have or further than Dr. Kings speech.’

Other than this, Kandi is living her best life with her family.







