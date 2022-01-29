Kandi Burruss Addresses Celebrity Big Brother And Says She Has Two Friends On The Show







Kandi Burruss is addressing Celebrity Big Brother and she said that she has two friends on the show. Check out her post here.

‘I have two friends on #CelebrityBigBrother! My bro @todrick is there. He is soooo competitive! I can’t wait to see what his strategy will be. Everyone make sure to tune in & show him some love!’ Kandi said.

Someone said: ‘I see all my favorite movies in the back especially Mary poppins and goofy movie!!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I swear i couldn’t tell if this was you or Riley. You aging backwards girl.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

A follower said: ‘And he friends with Big Brother players, the other celebs got competition,’ and one other follower said: ‘Why do I have a feeling he’s gonna be out quick he’s a threat. I hope he makes a strong alliance.’

A fan said: ‘Omg I love him! It’s gonna be a great show.’

Kandi Burruss said that her son, Ace Wells Tucker made her feel really old with the help of a CD. Check out what he did below.

‘My son @acetucker just made me feel super old. He found a cd & was acting like he found an ancient artifact!’ Kandi said.

Also, Kandi Burruss is proudly celebrating the birthday of her cousin. Check out her post below.

‘I can’t let the day end without saying Happy Birthday to my cousin @ulovjess! I love you & I hope your bday was awesome! Everybody give @ulovjess some bday love!’ Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss is the proudest mother out there. She shared a video on her social media account featuring her son impersonating MLK.

‘Thank you #DrMartinLutherKingJr for the sacrifices you made to bring about change. My son @acetucker was #DrMartinLutherKingJr in his Black History play last year. So I decided to post it again on #MLKDay. He spoke part of his speech in mandarin,’ Kandi captioned her post.







Source link