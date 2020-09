K40 Electronics Releases Its First Portable Radar Detector With…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/k40_electronics_releases_its_first_portable_radar_detector_with_optional_remote_control_and_laser_defuser_integration/prweb17355871.htm

K40 Electronics’ Platinum100 portable radar & laser detector offers first-ever remote control options, longer range with LNA receivers, more customizable options, and “plug-in” Laser Defuser…