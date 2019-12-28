Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for the MTR, 2019 came along with violence, vandalism and mishaps







It was just after midnight on December 12, and tired railway workers at Ngau Tau Kok MTR station in east Kowloon were preparing to go home at the end of a long day.Hong Kong’s rail network had enjoyed weeks of relative calm, after months of violence and vandalism as anti-government protests spilled into metro stations.Suddenly, the peace was shattered. Black-clad rioters hurled petrol bombs inside Ngau Tau Kok station at about 1am, the MTR Corporation said, damaging escalators, ticket machines…







