Jussie Smollett Gets His Lawsuit Tossed By Chicago Judge





It’s been a minute since the “assault” on Jussie Smollett‘s has been outed as an allegedly staged event to keep him from being let go from the hit series Empire, but even though most people believe that Jussie indeed set himself up for the sake of his career, he continued to fight to have his name cleared. Once again, he failed.

According to Deadline, Smollett suffered a deathblow in court as US District Court Judge Virginia Kendall threw out his lawsuit against the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution stating that the case cannot move forward. The judge overseeing the case did rule that the Empire actor can refile his claim if “he’s found not guilty in his upcoming trial on his original charges of fabricating a racially charged assault.”

Um, good luck with that.

Now that his lawsuit has been thrown out, Smollett can focus on fighting the case that lays before him due to his dodging charges for his original sin.

A grand jury in February re-indicted Smollet on charges he staged a hate crime. Special prosecutor Dan Webb pushed for the charges after Smollett’s original 16 counts were dropped by prosecutors, a move that caused outrage in some quarters.

Webb filed a new six-count indictment against the former Empire star in February. Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

Yeah, it’s looking for for Jussie Smollett these days, b. With his “attackers” basically copping to the scheme and whatnot, it seems like Jussie is bound to take a monumental L on this one.

