Jussie Smollett Donates Toys, Clothes & $10k To Children’s Charity In Flint





Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett hit up Flint, Michigan to bring some holiday love to the children.

According to TMZ, Smollett linked with youth and environmental activist Mari Copeny to surprise students at a local school with backpacks and toys. The actor also donated $10,000 to the Flint KIDS program.

On his Instagram, Smollett revealed that he helped host “the biggest party ever for Flint KIds,” by giving away toys, winter coats, books and school supplies (see the post below).

“I pray that my future daughter is as fearless, loving and gangsta as these young queens,” he added. “My heart is full knowing these young people exist. Hopefully us adults start taking note. Happy holidays fam. One love. #Flint #FlintKids #MariCopenyPotus2044”

Last year, Smollett reportedly donated $125,000 to various charities ahead of the holidays, including Flint KIDS and the Black AIDS Institute.

According to The Detroit Metro Times, Copeny was a beauty pageant contestant, dubbed “Little Miss Flint.” The 12-year-old has become one of the many faces of the Flint water crisis.

