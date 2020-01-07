Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein for texting in court during rape trial







Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone just as jury selection got under way.“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?” state Judge James Burke asked the 67-year-old defendant, visibly angry. He told Weinstein not to answer.Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi, the lead prosecutor…







