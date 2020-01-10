JPMorgan and Nomura expand in China’s tallest skyscraper as they add headcount ahead of country’s financial liberalisation







JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings are taking extra office space in China with both increasing headcount in the nation as it opens its US$45 trillion financial industry to more competition.New York-headquartered JPMorgan boosted its space in Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest skyscraper, to 20,000 square meters (215,300 square feet) from 15,000 square meters, according to people familiar with the matter.Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage, nearly doubled the size of its lease to around 5,000…







Source link