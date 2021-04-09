Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks To Star In LeBron James ‘House Party’ Reboot





LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s House Party reboot has reportedly found its two stars.

Deadline exclusively reports Hollywood rising stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Boogie) and Tosin Cole are currently in negotiations to take on the lead roles in James and Carter’s House Party reboot. Calmatic, the award-winning music director, will be making his film debut. LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce.

The original 1990 film followed Kid (Christopher Reid) sneaking out to his boy Play’s (Christopher Martin) house party that would eventually lead to a wild night of antics. The film is beloved among Hip-Hop circles for the iconic dance scene and was a surprise box office hit for New Line. It was also credited for getting the music genre into the mainstream.

The movie also launched the careers of Reid, Martin, Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou, and B-Fine).

James and Carter were huge fans of the movie, and it has been high on SpringHill’s list of movies that it wanted to make. Like the first film, both companies behind the film wanted to cast fresh faces in the lead roles hence why Lendeborg and Cole are being considered. According to Deadline, the search is on for their female counterparts, and viewers can expect plenty of cameos in the film.

LeBron James is currently set to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is not a direct sequel to the first film that starred James’ idol Michael Jordan.

So far, the reception to the House Party reboot’s possible cast news is not good, with most fans of the original film being against the classic being touched.

We think all it will take is a decent trailer, and folks will warm up to the idea.

