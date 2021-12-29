Jordyn Woods Reveals One Of Her New Year Resolutions







Jordyn Woods just revealed one of her New Year’s resolutions. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘One of my New Years resolutions, instead of waiting for Monday, start today. So many amazing things happening in 2022 and I’m feeling so blessed! Here’s a little something from me to you 🤍 link in bio,’ she captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Damn you right I shouldn’t wait until Monday. Ima start that on Monday,’ and a follower said: ‘Honestly when I saw your video I got up and worked out! Thanks.’

A follower said: ‘I’d rather just have tea time with a good kiki sitting real pretty with you is that weird lol but bless you for doing this,’ and a commente posted this: ‘You’re so generous. Wishing you well on your new projects coming for the New Year! Here’s to new beginnings! Cheers.’



Someone else said: ‘Happy Holidays. I am praying your Christmas was amazing and I am praying for you, your fam, the people you love, and your team to have a great, blessed, prosperous, safe, healthy and rewarding ending to 2021 and entering 2022.’

A follower said: ‘God bless you jordyyyy… Much love from Africa, pray am amongst the selected few….. Happy new year in advance.’

Someone else said: ‘That is the sweetest thing. Thank you. hope 2022 brings you all that you want,’ and one other followe said: ‘May God continue to bless you as you are blessing others. God is good!!!’

Jordyn Woods shared some new clips on her social media account that are making fans and followers smile. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account.

‘my dad was like it’s mine turn, let me show out. such a beautiful way to end the day. feeling very blessed. Merry Christmas everyone. Please stay safe,’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Jordyn Woods shared a gorgeous look on her social media account for Christmas and she also made sure to show fans the gifts that she received from her man. Check out some of the posts below.

A fan said: “Christmas came early, christmas in july, christmas queen jordyn,” and someone else posted this: “Go head boo you got those Drizzy Drake eyebrows…. Just kidding you’re always fabulous Mrs Claus Brows always popping.”







