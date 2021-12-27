Jordyn Woods’ Recent Video Will Make Fans Smile







Jordyn Woods shared some new clips on her social media account that are making fans and followers smile. Check out the post that she shared on her IG account.

‘my dad was like it’s mine turn, let me show out. such a beautiful way to end the day. feeling very blessed. Merry Christmas everyone. Please stay safe,’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘That flag means, God was about to end the world with water just like in the Noah’s era but after he did that he said promised to know kill us using water so he made that flag to remind him of his promise.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

A follower said: ‘He’s always with ya’ll. He’s rooting for you, always.’

One othe follower said: ‘Miss my dad too Jordy! It’s always the little signs that keep you going, especially during the holidays! Remembering the good times.’

A fan said: ‘A blessing indeed & at such a time. Wow. Merry Christmas!’

Someone else said: ‘@karltowns mama showing out too. She is saying Thnk you for loving and making sure her son is good while dealing with Covid.’

Jordyn Woods shared a gorgeous look on her social media account for Christmas and she also made sure to show fans the gifts that she received from her man. Check out some of the posts below.

A fan said: “Christmas came early, christmas in july, christmas queen jordyn,” and someone else posted this: “Go head boo you got those Drizzy Drake eyebrows…. Just kidding you’re always fabulous Mrs Claus Brows always popping.”

Someone else said: “Hey y’all. In the spirit of Christmas, Please can anyone here assist me with some lil money for some groceries and food items, I’m laid off at the moment and I gotta get my kids something to eat, as we didn’t have anything last night. Please I’m a single mom, don’t laugh or judge me for asking for help. It took a lotta courage before I could do this. Please assist, I’m so sad doing this, but I got no other option. I feel so lonely with my kids here. No one is even checking up on us to know how we are doing. I really need y’all help and I’m so sorry if my request offends you.”

Jordyn is living her best life these days.







Source link