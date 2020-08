Jonathan Brewer further expands his role at Anderson & Vreeland Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital print & flexographic printing solutions as the new Regional Sales…

(PRWeb August 03, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/jonathan_brewer_appointed_regional_sales_manager_for_anderson_vreeland_inc/prweb17270970.htm





Source link