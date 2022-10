Jon Rogers Has Been Promoted to IT Consultant With Full Sail Partners





In this new role as IT Consultant, Jon Rogers will be helping clients with advanced technical aspects of Deltek ERP, including client server technologies, API connectivity and general technology…

(PRWeb October 25, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/jon_rogers_has_been_promoted_to_it_consultant_with_full_sail_partners/prweb18977278.htm





Source link