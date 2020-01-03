John Gray Addresses His Church’s Possible Eviction Over Lease ‘Payment Amounts’





Pastor John Gray appeared to be in damage control mode after it was reported on Thursday that his church in South Carolina was facing possible eviction over an unpaid debt to his landlord. A representative for Gray reached out to NewsOne via email to clear up any misconceptions surrounding the original report from the Greenville News.

Redemption Church, which owns the property that houses Relentless Church in Greenville, served Gray’s church with a notice that it intended to file for eviction, according to an email sent on behalf of Gray. The email contained a statement that challenged the reported claims of Redemption Church.

The Greenville News reported that Redemption “filed for eviction against The Relentless Church in Greenville on Thursday, just over a month after Redemption terminated its lease agreement with the megachurch run by Pastor John Gray and told the church to vacate the property owned by Redemption by the end of the year.”

The statement sent to NewsOne seemed to place the blame for the issue on Redemption Church while insisting payments “have and will continue to be paid” despite the court filing claiming otherwise.

“We will address this matter through the appropriate legal channels,” the statement, sent on Thursday evening, said in part. “We stand behind our original statement and are confident that the payment amounts required under the leases referenced in the complaint have and will continue to be paid. Our efforts at mediation and with wise counsel to present every detail absent of legal have proven fruitless on their end multiple times. To the Relentless Church family please note, we have dealt honorably and have utilized every possible measure to resolve these differences to date. We will continue to serve the Lord, reach the lost, and serve the community. This unfortunate issue will not hinder the vision, work, functionality, or heart of this church. We invite the media and the public to do their own due diligence. There will be no further comment at this time as we allow our legal team to proceed accordingly.”

According to the Greenville News, the court filing from Redemption specifically referenced Relentless’ failed payments for “The Imagine Center, the sports and fitness facility operated on the church campus.” Redemption also said ion the court filing that it had to take over the incurred debt for the Imagine Center in order to avoid going into foreclosure.

Thursday was not the first time Gray has been scrutinized for his finances. After Gray bought his wife a Lamborghini Urus, which is priced around $200,000, for their eight-year anniversary in December of 2018, .he denied plundering money from the church treasury to purchase the vehicle.

